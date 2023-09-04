Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President

Indonesia rolled out the red carpet to welcome President Mohammed Shahabuddin as he arrived in Jakarta Monday afternoon to join the 43rd ‘ASEAN Summit’ and 18th ‘East Asia Summit’ slated for September 5-7.

A VVIP flight (aircraft BG 1910) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited landed at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at Jakarta via Singapore at about 5:40pm (Local time), BSS reports.

Indonesian Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, and Chargé d’affaires of the Bangladesh Mission in Indonesia Md Shajebur Rahman and officials received the President at the airport.

Earlier, a commercial flight (BG-584) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited carrying the President along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and other entourages left Hazrat Shahjalal (R.) International Airport (HSIA) at 8:30am and reached Changi International Airport in Singapore at about 2.05 pm (Singapore time) on his way to Jakarta.

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN Chair for 2023 Joko Widodo, the Bangladesh President will attend the “ASEAN” (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit and the “East Asia Summit” at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).

The President will deliver the concluding speech on “Strengthening Regional Architecture to Support the Epicentrum of Growth from the Perspective of IORA” as the “Guest of Chair” there.

He will also have separate bilateral meetings with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and state leaders of Thailand, Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

On September 6, the President will attend a ‘Gala Dinner’ to be hosted by the Indonesian president at Hutan Kota Gelora Bung Karno.

After wrapping up his Indonesia tour, the Head of State along with his spouse will go to Singapore for health check up on September 8.

The President is expected to return home on September 16.