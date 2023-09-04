Khaleda Zia not fit for getting release from hospital now

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is not physically fit to get release from the hospital requiring prolonged treatment.

“She is now under close observation of medical board at the Evercare Hospital. The medical board will allow her release after improvement of health condition,” Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, personal physician of Khaleda Zia.

However, the medical board formed for Khaleda Zia’s treatment can’t confirm how long she needs to stay in hospital, he added.

Sources at medical team and party said she is being regularly monitored and administered medicines as per condition.

BNP insiders said Sharmila Rahman, wife of late Arafat Rahman Koko, younger son of Khaleda Zia, is likely to come to the country to meet her in the next week.

Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment at cabin of the Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital for 27 days.