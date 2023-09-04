Cabinet okays Ansar Battalion Act

The cabinet on Monday cleared the draft of the ‘Ansar Battalion Act 2023’, making the maximum penalty for the offenses of rebellion or attempted rebellion, participation in rebellion and inciting conspiracy to death.

Apart from this, the provision of punishment for various terms, including life-term, has been made in the law.

The draft law was approved in the cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s office on Monday.

Later, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain made the disclosure at a press briefing held at the Secretariat this afternoon.