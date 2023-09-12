UK announces £3million new humanitarian aid for Rohingyas

UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton announced that Britain would provide £3,000,000 (around TK 42 crore) as new funding to support Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.

“I am pleased to announce a further UK contribution of £3,000,000 to UNHCR, which will help ensure refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char be able to access healthcare, clean water, hygiene and sanitation services and cooking fuel,” said Barton, who is now visiting Bangladesh, according to BSS reports.

The new funding will be channeled through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said a press release issued by the British High Commission here today.

Six years since the atrocities of 2017, which forced Rohingyas into Bangladesh, Barton said, the UK continues to stand with the Rohingyas in Bangladesh, and all those affected by this crisis.

“We continue to push for a long-term solution that will enable the refugees to return to Myanmar on a safe, voluntary and dignified basis, when the conditions there allow” he said, adding that until that time, the UK is committed to supporting the Rohingyas and host communities in Bangladesh.

Since 2017, the UK has provided £365 million (over 5,000 crore taka) to support the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi host communities.

Sir Philip Barton is visiting Bangladesh for the fifth UK-Bangladesh Strategic Dialogue.

“Building on the UK and Bangladesh’s historic links, the Strategic Dialogue reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to developing a modern economic, trade and security partnership,” said the high commission.