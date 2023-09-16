3 potato traders fined Tk 15,000 in Habiganj

A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in a drive here today realized Taka 15,000 as fine from the owner of three potato business establishments for selling potato at higher prices and not providing vouchers to buyers at Chashi markets in the district town.

The Ministry of Commerce for the first time in the country fixed the prices of three agricultural produces – potato, onion and egg. The maximum retail price of potato has been fixed at Taka 35-36 per kilogram (kg) while the maximum retail price of local onion at Taka 64-65 per kg. On the other hand, according to the information of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, the price of each egg has been fixed at Taka 12 per unit.

Sources concerned said the DNCRP team, led by assistant director Devanand Sinha, conducted the drives at M/S Madina Banijaloy, M/S Ekta Banijaloy and M/S Shaheen Store and fined Taka 5, 000 each for selling potato at higher prices and not providing vouchers to buyers at Chashi markets in the district town.

The potato business establishments were fined Taka 15,000 for violation of the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009.

Members of the law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation.

The DNCPR drive would continue in the district, assistant director of DNCRP Devanand Sinha said.