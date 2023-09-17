India crown 8th Asia Cup title thumping Sri Lanka by 10 wkts

India clinched their 8th Asia Cup title thumping Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final game of the tournament at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.

After bundling Sri Lanka out for only 50 runs, It was too easy for the Indian openers to overtake the meager target without any trouble. As a result, openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill crossed away the total taking only 6.1 overs. Kishan and Gill remain unbeaten for 23 and 27 respectively.

The game was almost done after fast bowler Mohammad Siraj got a six-wicket haul, picking four wickets in an over with a wizard strike.

Sri Lanka fell on an early collapse losing six wickets in just 12 runs, resulting in them being packed in 50 runs which is their second-lowest total in ODI cricket history.

Five Sri Lankan batsmen Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana had to go back to the pavilion with ducks.

Only Kusal Mendis (17 off 37) and Dushan Hemantha (13 off 15) were able to go on two digits with their individual scores.

Apart from Siraj, Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets whereas Jasprit Bumrah got one wicket for India.

Earlier, Sri Lanka came to the ground making one change in the playing XI as Dushan Hemantha replaced injured Maheesh Theekshana due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, India brought Washington Sundar in for Axar Patel while Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are back too.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.