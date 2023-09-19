Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments

Bangladesh and Hungary on Monday signed one agreement and two MoUs to enhance cooperation in different fields including economic and health.

The documents were signed in presence of Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Hungarian Foreign and Commerce Minister Peter Szijjarto, reports UNB.

The three instruments are: ‘Agreement on Economic Cooperation’, ‘MoU on Cooperation within the Framework of Stipendium Hungaricum Programme for the years 2024-2026’, and ‘MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Health for the years 2023-2025’.

They signed the instruments at a bilateral meeting on the sideline of 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, according to a press release.

During the meeting, the ministers of the two countries discussed food safety, energy security, climate change and other issues. They also agreed on the need to end war to alleviate the suffering of people around the globe.

They discussed the proposed visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Bangladesh and hoped that during the tour three instruments – “Avoidance of Double Taxation”, “Agreement on Investment Protection” and “Agreement on Water Cooperation” – would be signed, added the release.

The ministers also discussed increasing bilateral trade cooperation between the two countries.

Momen sought Hungary’s support in repatriating the Rohingyas to their motherland. Hungary’s foreign minister assured that his government would keep pressure on Myanmar to repatriate Rohingyas.

While Momen drew the attention of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to simplify the process of applying for Hungarian visa from Dhaka for Bangladeshi citizens, the Hungarian minister apprised that Budapest has already taken initiatives in this regard.

Foreign Minister Dr. Momen invited his Hungarian counterpart to attend the opening ceremony of Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh.