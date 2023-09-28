Eid-e-Miladunnabi observed in the country

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the day of birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was observed across the country on Thursday with due religious solemnity.

On this day in 570, 12th of Rabiul Awwal of the Hijri calendar, Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages to the people of the country and Muslims across the world.

The day was a public holiday.

Anjuman-e-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria has organised rally and peace conference on the occasion of Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi (PBUH) at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Thursday.

Sayed Saifuddin Ahmed Al Hasani Maizbhandari, chairman of Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Liberal Islamic Alliance and Anjuman-e-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria, led the rally (Jashne Julush) and presided over the peace conference.

The procession was started from the Suhrawardy Udyan and paraded the Shahbag, Matsha Bhawan, Doyel Chattar, Engineers Institution.

Thousands of people have joined the event from different parts of Bangladesh. People carried national flag of Bangladesh, colorful banners, festoons, placards written Kalema Shareef, Ya Nabi Salam Alaika, Ya Rasul Salam Alaika.

Former Minister Amir Hossain Amu, Liberation War Affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Information and Broadcast minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury, chairman of Islami Oikkajot, Mahbubur Rahman Joy, chairman of Bangladesh Janadal, Shahzada Sayed Mehbub-e-Mainuddin Al Hasani, vice-chairman of Hazrat Syed Mainuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari Trust, Shahzada Sayed Mashuk Mainuddin Al Hasani, executive president of Mainia Youth Forum and prominent personalities were special guests at the conference.

Besides, different government and non-government organisations, including the Islamic Foundation, have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Radio broadcast special programmes highlighting the importance of the day.

Meanwhile, in Chattogram, a ‘Jashne Julus’ arranged by the Anjuman-e Rahmaniya Ahmadiyya Sunnia Trust was brought out from Jameya Ahmedia Sunnia Madrasa ground in Sholosohor area in the morning.

Several thousand devotees joined the rally with flags, banners and festoons.

Special prayers were held after Zuhr on Thursday on the occasion.