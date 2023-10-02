No scope to change decision about Khaleda Zia: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said there is no scope to change the decision of sending BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to abroad.

“After the opinion of the Law Ministry, there is no scope to change the decision of sending Khaleda Zia to abroad for treatment,” he said.

Kamal said this while responding to questions from the journalists at his office in the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital on Monday.

In response to the question will the decision of the government be informed to Khaleda’s family members, the home minister said, “They have been informed within the time. Still, they will be informed if they want. They can talk to the responsible authorities if they have any queries. But we have no scope to change the decision.”

Mentioning that the application about sending Khaleda Zia abroad was sent to the Law Ministry, Kamal said, “I sent the application to the Law Ministry for their opinion about the matter as there have been legal complications. The decision might not come in favour of them (Khaleda’s family). They ministry said that it is not possible.”

Replying to the question of what to be done by the Home Ministry now, the home minister said they have nothing to do on the issue.

Khaleda Zia has been admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the capital since August 9 last. The 78-year-old Khaleda has been suffering from various ailments including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.