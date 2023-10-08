Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap

A motorcyclist was killed after a private car hit him at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday.

The accident took place around 6:30 pm in Kakiabazar area.

The deceased was identified as Foez Uddin, 50, hailed from Kamalganj upazila in the district. He used to work as generator operator at Noorjahan Hospital in Moulvibazar town.

Sreemangal Highway Police Station officer in-charge Selim Uddin said a car hit a motorcycle from the opposite direction, leaving its rider Foez dead on the spot.

Police detained the car and brought to the police station, he said.

The body would be handed over to deceased’s family after legal procedures, the OC further said.