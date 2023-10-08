Tokyo wants dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar, a top Japanese official tells PM Hasina

Japan wants dignified return of forcibly displaced Rohingyas, now sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland, Myanmar.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Masahiro Komura made the statement on Sunday when he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

PM’s press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

He said that Japan also wants to assist local Bangladeshi people who are facing numerous difficulties due to the influx of Myanmar Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar.

The premier thanked Japan for continued efforts towards a durable solution to the safe, sustainable and dignified return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, said the press secretary.