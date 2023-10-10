Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters’ paradise: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said that the ruling Awami League has doomed the country by turning it into a paradise for plunderers.

“They (govt) have ruined the country…the economic indicators are starting to go down, remittances and garment exports are decreasing,” he said, reports UNB.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said the way the forex reserves are falling, it will be difficult to find the necessary dollars to import goods needed from abroad in a few months time.

“The ruling party has turned the country into a looters’ paradise. They are like the Borgis (the horsemen of the Maratha Empire who indulged in large-scale plundering in the Bengal region during the 17th century). They’ll run away after plundering the country’s resources.”

The faction of Gana Odhikar Parishad led by Dr Reza Kibria arranged the discussion titled “Democracy, Sovereignty and Solutions to the Rohingya Crisis,” at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) in the capital.

Fakhrul said even the pro-AL economists have started saying that the situation is dire. “If it cannot be fixed and proper steps are not taken immediately, we’ll have to pay dearly amid dire economic uncertainty in the future,” he warned.

The BNP leader said the current government is least bothered about the deepening economic crisis since it has no love for the people, nor feels any responsibility towards them.

He alleged that the government has taken up various mega projects, including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and Padma Bridge Rail Line, at four times what the cost should have been. “They are sharing the extra money as their commissions.”

Fakhrul said he strongly believes that a change in government is coming as people have started to wake up.

He called upon people from all walks of life irrespective of their party affiliation to get united and take to the streets without buying any more time to save the country from the hands of a monstrous regime.

Criticising Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader for his statement on pouring uranium on the heads of the opposition leaders, Fakhrul questioned whether the ruling party leader is so imprudent that he does not know about uranium.

He said Quader makes many reckless comments about his political opponents that only make people laugh.

“One of our leaders who lives outside the country told me not to protest Quader’s comment (on uranium) as it has become a matter of entertainment for us,” Fakhrul said.

Earlier on Monday, Obaidul Quader at a programme of Awami League’s Dhaka north city unit warned that they will pour uranium on the heads of BNP leaders if they want to shut the Rooppur power plant.

“Two shipments of uranium have already arrived in the country from Russia. We’ll pour some of the uranium over the heads of Fakhrul, Moyeen Khan, Gayeshwar, Abbas, crazy and Rizvi. Whoever does excess, we will calm them down by pouring uranium on their heads instead of beating them with sticks,” Quader said.