Topley topples top-order as Bangladesh suffer huge defeat

English left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley toppled Bangladesh’s top-order as England sealed a huge victory by 137 runs on Tuesday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 runs while chasing 365 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

The match was gone out of Bangladesh’s hand in the first innings when England posted a mountain-like total of 364. It was completely buried when Reece Topley priced out three wickets in his first spell in a superb display of swing bowling.

Liton Das (76) fought on for Bangladesh, and there was just a bit of exaggerated hope till he was around, but he was nipped out by a Chris Woakes outswinger.

Wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim (51) and Towhid Hridoy (39) got some runs, but all they were doing was delaying. At the end of the game, Bangladesh were stopped on 227 in 48.2 overs as the defending champions clinched a big win so easily.

Reece Topley was the pick of the English bowlers getting a four-wicket haul while Chris Woakes got two. Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone each got one wicket.

Earlier being asked to bat, England got the mountain-like 364 runs propelled by an extraordinary tons from Dawid Malan (140) with fifties of Joe Root (82) and Jonny Bairstow (52).

Mahedi Hasan took the highest four wickets for Bangladesh while Shoriful Islam got two. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed picked up one wicket each.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.