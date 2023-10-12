Teenage boy found shot at a house in Brixton, South London

A teenage boy has been found shot at a house in South London.

Police were called by paramedics following reports of a shooting in Fairmount Road in Brixton.

A 16-year-old boy was found at a residential address and treated at the scene before being taken to a south London hospital.

In a statement police said: “Police were called by LAS at 21:45hrs on Wednesday, 11 October following reports of a shooting in Fairmount Road SW2. “Specialist firearms officers were among those responding. “A 16-year-old boy was found in a residential address with a gunshot injury. He was treated at the scene before taken to a south London hospital, where his condition is not life threatening.

Jill Reyes, who has lived on the street since 1981, said it was a “friendly” place where everyone knew each other and she was shocked by what happened.

She said: “I don’t know if he was a resident in this street or just someone walking along. I’m very saddened by this but it is a lovely place to live. I just think it’s very sad.”