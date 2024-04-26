Chhatak Education Trust will contribute to the education sector

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The Chhatak Education Trust UK executive meeting was held on April 22 in Birmingham. Under the chairmanship of President Mr Ruhul Amin, Joint General Secretary Monsuzzaman Mohan and Joint General Secretary Ananta Kasem Hizol, Chief Patron SM Sujan, Advisory Council President Mr Alhaj Bashir Miah Qadir, Senior Vice President Mr Alhaj Ghulam Azam Talukder, Vice President Mr Sharif Ullah Talukder, Vice President Chunu Miah, Vice President Shah Kuhinoor Khokon, Treasurer Askar Ali, Joint Secretary Former Lecturer Mr Alhaj Anwar Hossain, Organising Secretary Abdus Shahid, Organizing Secretary Ahmed Abul Leis, Organising Secretary Sayek Kabir Tajul Islam, Organising Secretary Helal Miah Nazrul Islam, Shahriar Kabir, Publication Secretary Alamgir Shahriar, Sports Secretary Abdul Basit Limon, Mosaddek Hossain Bachchu, Health Affairs Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Alhaj Dilal Uddin, Alhaj Nur Ali, Taj Uddin, Ferdous Ahmad, Abu Helal, Maruf Ahmed, guests Sirajul Islam, Mohammad Abdul Quddus, Maulana Rashid Ahmed and Syed Nurul Islam spoke at the event.

The speakers in the meeting said that the Chhatak Education Trust has been established to help the underprivileged students of the Chhatak area. For this, with the aim of contributing to the education sector, the organisation has decided to establish an educational centre with a mobile library under the roof to create an educated and skilled workforce. The committee also decided to start a debate competition in all primary schools this year.

Maulana Mujahid Uddin recited the Holy Quran at the beginning of the meeting. The committee thanked Alhaj Bashir Miah, Chairman of the Advisory Council, for organising the meeting in Birmingham. The celebration ended with the Eid and Bengali New Year reunion feast.