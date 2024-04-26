Redbridge Resident Manjit Singh and Daughter Gursharan Kaur Triumph at 2024 London Marathon

Redbridge resident Manjit Singh, aged 50, showcased his endurance and dedication by completing the 2024 London Marathon alongside his 24-year-old daughter Gursharan Kaur. This remarkable feat marks Gursharan’s first marathon, while Manjit proudly adds this achievement to his seventh full marathon.

A seasoned runner, Manjit has participated in numerous half marathons across various countries and even secured first place in the Interfaith Marathon in Luxembourg. He is an active member of two running clubs in East London, East London Runners and Sikhs in the City. This year, Manjit had the honour of representing New Balance, thanks to the support of his Sikhs in the City team, promoting their new running gear and showcasing the diversity of the marathon.

Manjit’s passion for running extends beyond personal achievement; he has raised funds for various charities, including Pingalwara Charitable Society, Premature Babies, and Sikhs in the City Clubhouse. Inspired by legendary Redbridge runner Fauja Singh two decades ago, Manjit continues to inspire others to embark on their own running journeys.

He said: “The atmosphere at the London Marathon was electric, with spectators cheering on participants every step of the way. I was even getting recognised from the New Balance Poster campaign and was asked for selfies along the way!”