Govt pushes economy towards a disastrous situation: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, “Saturn’s effect has fallen on the economy of the country. due to this reason, the country’s economy has not been able to stand erect.”

“Since the Awami League government grabbed power in 2009, the country’s economy has fallen into a terrible state of anarchy. At present, inflation, declining foreign exchange reserves, declining remittance inflows, current account deficit, fiscal deficit and currency depreciation against foreign exchanges are so deplorable that the overall economy of the country has been pushed towards a disastrous situation though the global economic crisis has been mitigated a lot compared to earlier,” Fakhrul said while speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s political office at Gulshan in the capital on Friday.

He said, “Many countries have been successful in bringing down inflation. But, Bangladesh is lagging behind. Uncertainties in the economy have been increased by the unfair and uncoordinated approaches in tackling the problems.”

The global economy has not slowed down. How quickly Sri Lanka has overcome a disastrous economic situation. They have already repaid some of the loans they borrowed from Bangladesh, Mirza Fakhrul added.