Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice

Job seekers staged demonstration in front of different centres in the capital protesting postponement of today’s scheduled recruitment examination for two posts of Department of Women Affairs without announcement.

Following the protest, vehicular movement on those streets were suspended as the protesters were on the streets till 11:15am.

Around 11:30am, the authorities gave a notice of the postponement of the exam on website of Department of Women Affairs.

The two posts are day-care in-charge and office assistant-cum-computer operator.

When asking, Ayesha Siddiqui, Deputy Director (Planning and Evaluation) of the Department of Women Affairs said, “Due to unavoidable reasons, today’s examination of the two posts has been postponed. The new date will be notified later.”

Since morning, the examinees have come to their respective centres from different parts of the country. When they tied to enter the centres, security guards informed them about the postponement of the exam.

January 11, 2022, was the last day of application. After almost a year and a half, the recruitment test for the posts of day-care in-charge and office assistant-cum-computer operator was scheduled to take place on Friday (October 13).