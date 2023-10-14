Perform duties above party opinion, CEC to field level officials

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has urged field level administration officials to perform their duties above the party opinion in the upcoming national elections.

He said, “No doubt, the election is knocking the door. Organising election is a challenging task. You must fulfill your duties with devotion as the election is yours and ours too. Acceptance means that the election will be free and fair. We have to show the people that the polls have been conducted fairly and that everyone was able to exercise their right to vote without any barriers.”

CEC Habibul Awal said this in a polls management programme on Saturday where divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner, deputy inspector general, superintendent of police, regional election officers were present.

He said, “I don’t like criticising the past. But let’s learn from the past. We together create an example of fair elections that will be emulated by future generations.