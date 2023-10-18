Moulvibazar Tea workers on strike demanding arrears

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Around 1,866 tea workers of Patrokhola Tea Garden in Kamalganj of Moulvibazar observed a strike yesterday, demanding Durga Puja bonus and arrears.

They announced to continue their strike on Tuesday if their demands are not met.

“We have been hearing only assurances. But the owners are not paying us. They keep saying that the garden is incurring losses,” said worker Sadhona Roy.

Worker Pratap Gaur said, “We organise Durga Puja with our bonus. Due to lack of money, we have not been able to decorate the puja mandap yet this year.”