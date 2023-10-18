PM Sheikh Hasina pays tributes to Sheikh Russel, Aug 15 martyrs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday morning paid rich tributes to her younger brother Sheikh Russel and August 15 martyrs at the Banani graveyard on the occasion of Sheikh Russel Day.

The premier along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Banani graveyard and paid homage by placing wreath at 7:10am.

Then they stood in solemn silence for some time. They also showered flower petals on the graves.

Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.