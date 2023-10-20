Australia vs Pakistan match prediction – Who will win?

Australia (AUS) are scheduled to face Pakistan (PAK) in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, October 20.

Australia’s World Cup journey gained momentum as they secured a significant victory over Sri Lanka. Opting to field, Zampa spearheaded the Aussie bowlers, claiming four crucial wickets to restrict Sri Lanka to a mere 209 runs. In the second innings, Marsh and Inglis both notched up half-centuries, propelling the team to surpass the target in just 35.2 overs, marking a convincing win for the Aussies.

Meanwhile, Pakistan enters this contest fresh from a substantial defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India. Despite a promising start with the bat, Pakistan’s middle-order woes saw them posting a meagre 191 runs. In India’s innings, Shaheen Afridi claimed a brace of wickets, while Hasan Ali chipped in with one scalp, but it was a tough outing for the Pakistani side.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report:

Bengaluru’s pitch is renowned for offering one of India’s most batter-friendly tracks. It provides a favourable blend of pace and bounce, catering to the stroke-makers. With a speedy outfield and shorter boundaries adding to the allure, it’s a dream setting for batters. However, as the game unfolds, spinners possessing the ability to extract turn and employ a range of variations may find themselves influential in the proceedings.

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XI

Australia (AUS): Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan (PAK): Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz