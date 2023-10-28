Moulvibazar district Jamaat Amir arrested

Moulvibazar and Juri Correspondent : Moulvibazar District Jamaat Acting Ameer Ameer Maulana Abdur Rahman has been arrested by the police. The police arrested him from Juri city around 1.30 pm on Friday.

Maulana Abdur Rahman was the accused of arrest warrant No. 9 in the case of obstructing police work done at Juri police station on October 6, unlawful act and assault with intent to kill.

It is known that Jamaat-e-Islami marched in Juri on the demand of caretaker government on October 5. SI Khasrul Alam Badal of Juri police station has filed a case against 28 people and 20-25 others as unknown accused on the charges of attack on the police from the procession, obstruction of government work and attack on the police with intent to kill. Jamaat Ameer Maulana Abdur Rahman was absconding in this case.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Juri Police Station Mosharraf Hossain has admitted the arrest of Maulana Abdur Rahman. Maulana Abdur Rahman will be sent to court on Saturday, he said.