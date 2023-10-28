The art of layering fragrances

In the intricate world of fragrances, there exists an ambit of artistry known as scent layering, a process that allows us to compose a fragrant symphony that resonates with their very essence. Just as a painter blends colours on a canvas or a composer weaves harmonies into a masterpiece, fragrance enthusiasts embark on a sensory journey where each layer tells a unique story. It’s like crafting your senses for a journey filled with indulgence and self-expression. Join us as we delve into the captivating art of fragrance layering, a symphony orchestrated by ITC Fiama, and discover how you can create your very own olfactory masterpiece.

In the shower: Before you begin on your layering journey, ensure you start with a clean slate. Begin by taking a soothing bath, with a shower gel. This is the first step in your ‘in shower’ fragrance layering routine. This blank canvas will allow your fragrances to shine and last longer.

Post shower: Now that you’re in-shower routine is done, layer it up with the fresh fragrance of perfume mist as your ‘post-shower’ routine. A spritz of this across your pulse points should allow you to stay fresh and fabulous throughout the day.

Allow for Blending: Let your fragrances settle and blend together. The heat of your body will naturally mix the scents, creating a unique and personalized fragrance that evolves throughout the day.

Experiment and Adapt: The beauty of layering is that it is very fluid. Experiment with different combinations of shower gel + perfume mists that match your mood, season, or occasion. You can adjust the intensity of each layer to suit your preference.

Longevity and Maintenance: To make your fragrance last even longer, consider applying an unscented moisturiser before layering.

Layering mists and fragrances is an art that allows you to express yourself through scent. Start experimenting and let your fragrance journey take you to new and exciting places, one spritses at a time!