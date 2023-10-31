Sylhet Medical University (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in JS

Act, 2023 as the new name of the medical university will be Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University, Sylhet as per the new act.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, on behalf of Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, moved the bill which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

In a statement containing the purpose and reasons of the bill, the state minister said: “Sylhet Medical University was established in Sylhet Division as per the ‘Sylhet Medical University Act, 2018’.”

Since there is no establishment or institution in Sylhet named after Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib, consort of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on behalf of the people of Sylhet, the Member of Parliament for Sylhet-3 Constituency Habibur Rahman changed the name of Sylhet Medical University to “Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University.”

He said, in the third syndicate meeting of Sylhet Medical University, a decision was taken to change the name of Sylhet Medical University to “Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University, Sylhet”.

According to the ‘Sylhet Medical University Act, 2018’, Sylhet Medical University was established therefore the law of this university needs to be amended in case of name change. Hence the ‘Sylhet Medical University (Amendment) Act, 2023’ has been drafted.

He said, instead of the expression ‘Sylhet Medical University’ mentioned in various sections of the ‘Sylhet Medical University Act, 2018′, instead of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University, Sylhet’, instead of the expression ‘Secretary’, ‘Member-Secretary’ or ‘Performing secretarial duties ‘shall’, for the expression ‘Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice- Chancellor’, substitute ‘Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Vice- Chancellor’ respectively, in the proposed Act allowing for audit proceedings to be carried out by the designated authority of the University Grants Commission as well as the Auditor-General and the Comptroller.

The draft has been formulated.

Therefore, the bill entitled: ‘Sylhet Medical University (Amendment) Act, 2023’ has been introduced in the Parliament to amend the ‘Sylhet Medical University Act, 2018’.