BNP leaders Khasru, Swapan on six-day remand

A court in Dhaka has placed BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Media Cell’s convener Zahir Uddin Swapan on a six-day remand each.

Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court placed them on the remand responding to the pleas of police in constable Amirul Islam Parvez murder.

Both Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapan were produced by police before the CMM court at about 2:30pm on Friday.

Earlier, Amir Khasru and Zahir Uddin Swapan were shown arrested in police constable Amirul Islam Parvez murder case.

Addressing a press briefing, DMP additional commissioner and DB chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid told newsmen about it. The press briefing was held at DB office at Minto Road in the capital on Friday.

He said Khasru was shown arrested in the police constable murder case. He is the accused number 4 in the case. Khasru will be produced before a court on Friday seeking a 10-day remand.

The official said detectives detained Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, International Affairs Secretary of BNP, from a house at Gulshan in the capital at around 1:00am on Friday. He attended meetings with foreign diplomats along with other BNP leaders during the ongoing anti-government movement.

Besides, Zahir Uddin Swapan was arrested by police from Gulshan area after Thursday evening.

Earlier, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and its joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were arrested from the capital’s Shajahanpur area on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was arrested in a case filed over vandalising chief justice’s residence during his party’s grand rally on October 28.

A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate later sent him to jail after rejecting his bail petition.