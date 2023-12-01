EC asks to transfer OCs of all police stations

Election Commission (EC) asked the Home Ministry to transfer officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations ahead of the upcoming 12th national elections scheduled on January 7, 2024.

Md Mizanur Rahman, deputy secretary of the commission, sent a letter to the secretary of the public security division on Thursday to transfer all OCs, an EC source confirmed the matter on Friday.

It said the first phase of transfers will be carried out by December 5. For instance, the OCs who completed duty periods more than six months with their respective police stations will be transferred to other stations in that phase.

The country has more than 600 police stations in 64 districts.