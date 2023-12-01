Bangladesh trash Singapore by 3-0 in FIFA friendly

Bangladesh women’s football team sealed a convincing 3-0 win over Singapore in the first of the two FIFA friendly matches at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday.

Bangladesh got a lead after defender Afeida Khandokar scored in the third minute with a close-range header before Tahura found the net twice on either side of the break to wrap up the victory.

That is their first win since they clinched their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship title in September last year. They’ve played six international matches since then.

Bangladesh had suffered a 3-0 loss to Singapore during a Tri-Nation Cup in Singapore in 2017.