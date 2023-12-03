Fakhrul appeals to HC seeking bail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday filed a bail petition to the High Court in a case filed over an attack on the chief justice’s residence.

The petition was filed to a High Court bench led by Justice Md Salim, said one of Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyers Advocate Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal.

Earlier on November 22, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court rejected Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s bail petition in the case and sent him to prison.

Police filed a case as the plaintiff at Ramna police station over the attack and vandalism in front of the Chief Justice’s residence during the 28 October political rallies and following clashes.

In addition to Mirza Fakhrul, 59 leaders and workers of the party, including BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, were accused in the case.

On October 29 morning, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police took Fakhrul to the Detective Branch office for questioning.

After around ten hours of questioning, he was shown arrested around 8pm that day.