Hero Alam’s nomination cancelled

Nomination paper of Bogura-4 seat candidate Ashraful Hossain Alom, also know as Hero Alom, has been cancelled for not completed the papers properly.

After scrutiny, Bogura District Returning Officer Saiful Islam cancelled his candidature on Sunday (December 3).

Returning officer Saiful Islam said,”Hero Alam claimed himself as independent candidate in the nomination paper, though he will contest in the Jatiya Sangsad election as a political party candidate. He didn’t submit his wealth statement, didn’t sign affidavit.”

In his immediate reaction over cancellation of nomination paper, Hero Alom said, “It happens every year. Doesn’t matter.”