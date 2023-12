Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases

The High Court (HC) has granted anticipatory bail to Dhaka district unit BNP General Secretary Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury in eight cases filed over sabotage activities.

A HC bench comprising Justice Habibul Goni and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order on Monday.

She was granted the bail till January 11 in the cases filed with Ramna, Paltan and Keraniganj Police Stations.

Supreme Court advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury, father of Nipun, confirmed the matter.