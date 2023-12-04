Moulvibazar-3: Nomination of independent candidate suspended for enlisting dead supporter

Moulvibazar Correspondent : The nomination paper of Moulvibazar-3 constituency independent candidate Mohammad Abdur Rahim Shaheed has been suspended as the name of a deceased was found in the list of his supporters.

The returning officer of the district has suspended his nomination for investigation.

Scrutiny of nomination papers for Moulvibazar-3 and Moulvibazar-4 seats started in the returning officer’s office around 11am on Monday.

The office of the returning officer found that Bashir Mia, a voter of Kashimpur area of Moulvibazar sadar upazila, died 11 months ago while verifying the signatures of supporters of 1% of total voters filed by independent candidate Mohammad Abdur Rahim Shaheed, also vice president of UK Awami league.

The lawyers and representatives of other parties raised questions about how the deceased signed the paper.

Apart from this, the name of another supporter Jelly Begum was mentioned in the list. No voter of that name was found.

Besides, another supporter Bachit Mia does not stay in his area and he is a resident of Dhaka. Due to these reasons, his nomination papers have been suspended.

Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Dr Urmi Binte Salam said that the administration will take action against him according to the election law and circular.

A total of 11 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the Moulvibazar-3 seat in the 12th national parliamentary polls.