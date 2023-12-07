4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet

Police arrested four leaders of two associate bodies of the BNP while observing the 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the party and like-minded parties to press home their one-point demand in Sylhet city on Wednesday.

The arrestees are Sylhet city unit’s Swechasebak Dal Dal Convenor Mahbubul Hoque Chowdhury, Member Secretary Afsar Khan, district unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) Joint Convenor Russell Ahmed, and Assistant Organising Secretary Akhtar Hossain Limon.

Witnesses said supporters of the BNP’s student wing, JCD, brought out a procession in favour of the blockade in front of Hajji Nawab Ali Jame Masjid in the Sobhanighat area of the city on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.

Police dispersed the procession when it was marching towards the Shahjalal outskirts. Russell and Limon were arrested during the procession there.

Moreover, police arrested Mahbubul and Afsar when the supporters of the BNP’s voluntary wing, Swechasebak Dal, were preparing for a procession in the Bagbari area of the city around 2:30 pm.

Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner (north) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), confirmed the arrests, saying legal action will be taken against the arrestees.