Bus torched in Sylhet

Miscreants set fire to a parked bus of Khaja Paribahan at Sylhet city on Wednesday night, during the first day of 10th phase of blockade enforced by the BNP and its allies.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm at South Surma Kodomtali bus terminal area in the city.

Jabed Mia, driver of the bus, said he along with his helper went to take a tea break after parking the bus beside the road in front of Jamuna market. Suddenly a group of miscreants came near to the bus on motorcycle and set the vehicle on fire pouring petrol on it.

Being informed, a firefighting unit reached the spot 40 minutes after the incident happened. The bus completely burnt before they reached the spot, said the driver.

Shamsuddoha, officer-in-charge of the South Surma Police Station of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said no one was injured in the incident. However, some seats and parts of the bus were burned.

An operation is underway to catch the criminals, added the police official.