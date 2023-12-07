Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu

The newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioner of Pakistan, Egypt, Vatican city and Sri Lanka visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka on Thursday.

The envoys paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placing flower wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

They also signed the visitors’ book and took a tour of the museum.

The ambassadors were presented with gifts by the museum.

The envoys are Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof, Egyptian Ambassador Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy, Vatican City Ambassador Kevin Randal Apostolic Nuncio and Sri Lankan High Commissioner Dharmapala Weerakkody.