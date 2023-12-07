Two Bangladeshis shortlisted for ICC Player of the Month Award

Two Bangladeshi players, including a spin bowler and a batter, with a spinner from Pakistan have made the shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for November 2023.

Nahida Akter (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh’s young spin bowling sensation weaved her magic during their historic T20I series win against Pakistan in October, and then continued to find wickets in a 2-1 ODI series triumph against the same opponents during November.

She earned seven wickets at an average of 14.14 to set up the victory, for which she was awarded the Player of the Series award.

In the first game, Bangladesh were dismissed for merely 81, but the slow left-arm spinner didn’t give up. Despite her 3/30, Pakistan won by five wickets.

In the second ODI, she finished with 1/43 and broke a crucial stand between Diana Baig and Najiha Alvi. Bangladesh eventually tied the game, and Nahida was given the responsibility of bowling the Super Over. The 23-year-old gave just seven runs away and picked up two wickets. Bangladesh eventually clinched the clash.

The final game saw her pick 3/26 and help restrict Pakistan to 166/9. This total was eventually hauled in by the Bangladesh batters in the 47th over.

Fargana Hoque (Bangladesh)

The 30-year-old top-order batter was Bangladesh’s highest run-getter during the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan. She finished with 110 runs at an average of 36.66, with a highest score of 62.

After scoring eight in the first game, Fargana hit a confident 40 in the second ODI. Her score was the second-best in the tied contest, which was eventually taken by Bangladesh in the Super Over.

However, it was her 62 in the deciding encounter, which helped set up the series win. In pursuit of Pakistan’s 166, she added 125 runs for the first wicket. This was a record first-wicket partnership for Bangladesh in ODIs and ensured a comfortable seven-wicket triumph.

Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan)

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner was one of the bright spots during Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh. She was the pick of their bowlers, taking six wickets at an average of 12.5. She bowled at a miserly economy rate of 2.58.

She started the ODI series with a bang, picking a career-best 4/13 in the first game. Along with Nida Dar, Iqbal ran through the Bangladesh batting, bowling them out for 81. The target was chased down with ease.

She picked two wickets in the second game, conceding only 32 runs in her quota of overs. In the final ODI, she went wicketless but gave away only 30 runs from her 10 overs.