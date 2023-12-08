267 arson attacks reported during blockades, hartals since Oct 28: Fire Service

A total of 267 arson attacks have been recorded till 6 am on Friday during the blockades and hartals called by BNP, Jamaat, and like-minded opposition parties since the end of October.

An arson attack was reported between 6 am on Thursday till 6 am on Friday during the second day of the latest road, rail, and waterways blockade called by the opposition parties, reports UNB.

The arson attack was carried out in Dhaka’s Shahbagh area at 1:35 pm on Monday, said Wearhouse Inspector Anwarul Islam of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters (media cell).

A total of 10 members of two firefighting units worked to douse the fire, added the fire official.

In the last one and a half months, 263 vehicles and 15 structures were damaged in arson attacks.

Among the vehicles, 162 were buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles, and 26 other vehicles.