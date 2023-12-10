EC orders to transfer 10 police officers, one DC

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday directed the concerned ministries to transfer two police commissioners, a deputy commissioner (DC), five police supers and three officer-in-charges (OCs) as a part of holding next parliament elections in free, fair and neutral manner.

“The EC ordered to transfer police commissioners of Barishal and Sylhet, deputy commissioner (DC) of Brahmanbaria and police supers of Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira and Meherpur with a view to hold a free, fair and neutral parliament elections”, said an EC press release.

It said the senior secretaries of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Public Administration were instructed to send posting proposal of experienced and eligible officials replacing them to the EC.

In addition, the concerned division of the Home Ministry was also asked to provide the transfer proposals of the OCs of Manikganj Sadar and Singair as well as Sreepur of Gazipur to the commission, the release added.