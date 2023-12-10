Two journos among 25 injured in Habiganj BNP-police clash

At least 25 people, including two journalists, were injured in a clash between police and BNP activists during the party’s human chain programme in Sayestanagar of Habiganj upazila on Sunday marking International Human Rights day.

The bullet-injured victims included two journalists—My TV correspondent Niranjan Goswami and Desh TV correspondent Amir Hamza. They have been sent to private hospitals in Habiganj.

Eyewitnesses said the district BNP formed a human chain demanding justice on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. At the end of the programme, BNP leaders and activists threw brickbats targeting the police at around 12:30pm, and the law enforcement agency fired tear shells to bring the situation under control.

Some shops and cars were also vandalized during the clashes.

Kamal Uddin Selim, joint convener of district unit BNP, denying the allegation said they were holding a peacfull human chain programme in front of the BNP office in the morning.

At one stage, police obstructed them, triggering a heated argument. Amid a chase and counter-chase took a clash broke out around 12:30 pm.

Police lobbed tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets to disperse them, leaving 25 people injured.

Meanwhile, Ajay Chandra Deb, Officer-in-Charge of Habiganj Police Station, said six policemen were injured in the clash.

Police also detained a man from the spot. The situation is now under control, said the OC.

However, leaders and activists of the opposition and other organizations were seen carrying small marches after that.