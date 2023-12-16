BNP brings out Victory Day rally

BNP leaders and activists brought out a rally from Nayapaltan party office in the capital on Saturday afternoon marking Victory Day.

The rally, organised by the Dhaka city units, will end in Malibagh.

Hundreds of party men gathered in front of the locked party office since 11am with small procession, chanting slogans. Anti-govt placards and posters were also seen in their hands.

Additional law enforcement agencies are on high alert. Vehicular movement has been limited to one side of the road in the Nayapaltan area.