PM Sheikh Hasina to start polls campaign from Sylhet on Dec 20

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will kick off her election campaign on December 20 through visits to the mazars of saints Shahjalal and Shah Paran in Sylhet.

According to the party and PMO sources, on December 20 morning, she will go to Sylhet.

The Awami League chief will then do ziarat of Hazrat Shahjalal’s mazar followed by ziarat of Hazrat Shah Paran’s mazar.

In the afternoon, she will hold a public rally at the Alia Madrasa ground which will be her first rally before the 12th parliamentary election.

The 12th parliamentary election will be held on January 7, 2024 as Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the polls schedule on November 15.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers was November 30, while December 1-4 was set for scrutinizing the nomination papers and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is tomorrow (December 17).

The appeals against the decisions of the returning officers were received and disposed of on December 6 to 15 and the electoral symbols will be assigned to the candidates on December 18.

Electioneering can be conducted from December 18 to 8 am on January 5 (till 48 hours before voting).

A total of 11,96,91,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country can cast their votes during the 12th general election.

The last parliamentary election was held on December 30, 2018.