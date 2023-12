The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Monday, demanding the resignation of the ruling Awami League government and holding the next general election under neutral caretaker administration.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh programme at a virtual press briefing on Saturday.

He said the hartal will be started at 6am on Monday and will be ended Monday evening.