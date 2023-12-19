Bangladesh desire to bounce back in 2nd ODI

Bangladesh are eyeing a good comeback in the second game of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Nelson on Wednesday after losing their opening encounter.

Bangladesh’s white-ball cricket has never known victory in New Zealand. Before this series, stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto declared their intention to rewrite history.

Ahead of the second match, Tigers’ head coach Chandika Hathurusingha expressed optimism about the good weather conditions in Nelson and their desire to level the series.

He acknowledged their batting shortcomings in the rain-affected first match, where top-order starts weren’t converted into substantial scores.

“The wicket looks good for cricket,” Chandika said. “The outfield is great and fast.”