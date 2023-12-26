Come to polling centres early, cast votes for Boat: PM at Taraganj rally

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday requested all voters to go to the polling centres early in the morning and cast their ballots for ‘Boat’ to let her party serve them again.

“The election will be held on January 7. Please go to the polling centres early morning with other voters and cast your votes for ‘Boat’ (the electoral symbol of Awami League,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing an election rally at Taraganj Degree College ground in Taraganj upazila on her way to Pirganj upazila in Rangpur district early Tuesday afternoon, reports UNB.

Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on dais.

She said that boat is the symbol of the boat of Prophet Nuh that saved the human race during the Great Flood,

“This boat gave your independence and developed your living standard,” she said.

“Will you cast your votes for the boat? Promise me, please raise your hands,” she asked while the audience raised their hands and chanted slogans for the AL election symbol.

She also introduced Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) at the rally and requested all to vote for him.

Referring to numerous implemented development programmes of the government in the last 15 years, Hasina said that it was possible for the government as the people gave votes for her party in the last three elections.

She also said that there are some development programmes left unfinished to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

These are to make the country free from homeless and landless people and eradicate poverty completely, she said.

“All people will get beautiful lives, we are working towards that target,” she said.

She said that no one will be neglected in the country of Bangabandhu.

“We want to take the country forward. Currently we have got the status of a developing country. Keeping that in mind, we want to make Bangladesh a developed country. This country will be developed only if the symbol boat remains in power,” she said.

Hasina said she has no parents and brothers.

“I have nothing to lose and nothing to gain. But you have to stay well, your life will be beautiful, my goal is that your children will get a beautiful life from generation to generation,” she said.

Taraganj Upazila Awami League President Alhaj Atiar Rahman presided over the rally where Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahsanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) also spoke at the programme.

Later while addressing road side rally at Mithapukur, Hasina urged all to strengthen the hands of Awami League to turn ‘Digital Bangladesh’ into a ‘Smart Bangladesh’.

“Our students and youth will be smart and skilled manpower, and we will groom them for the future while by 2041 Bangladesh will be a developed, prosperous and Smart Sonar Bangla,” she said.

Here she introduced Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-5 constituency Rasheq Rahman and requested all to vote for him.

She asked every Awami League candidate to shun violece as the party has also allowed many members to run as independent candidates.

“You have to hold the election peacefully, and make sure the victory of Awami League to serve you again,” she told the rally.