Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch

Ingredients :

v Upside down orange cake: 1 piece

v Whipped cream: 1/2 cup

v Sugar: 1/3 cup

v Orange juice: 4 tbsp

v Orange peel ring : 1

v Biscuit crush: 2 tbsp

Method:

Bit whipped cream along with sugar, orange juice and make it thick. Use a round shape cookie cutter to cut the cake. Place the cake in a serving plate. Top with orange mousse. Pipe mouse around the cake and place the orange ring over the mousse. Sprinkle the biscuit crumble around the mousse which is around the cake. Decorate as your wish and serve.