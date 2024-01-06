Bengali breakfast delights perfect for weekend indulgence

As Friday arrives in a Bengali household, animated discussions unfold about the elaborate Bengali dishes planned for the weekend. The excitement culminates in a delectable Saturday morning Bengali breakfast, a gastronomic showcase of tradition and heritage. Each Bengali breakfast dish boasts unique flavors, intriguing textures, and appetizing aromas. Here’s a list of immensely popular Bengali breakfast items you shouldn’t miss.

Koraishutir Kochuri

Winter breakfasts in Bengali homes remain incomplete without “koraishutir kochuri.” These deep-fried flatbreads come with boiled green peas mashed and sautéed with chillies, ginger, and an array of spices. While delightful on its own, “koraishutir kochuri” pairs excellently with “alur dom” and “cholar dal.”

Radhaballavi and Alo Torkari

A Bengali breakfast enjoyed throughout the year, “radhaballavi” is akin to “koraishuti kochuri,” differing only in the spiced lentil filling. It is typically served with “alur torker” (potato curry), creating a rich and flavorful combination that embodies a literal match made in heaven.

Luchi and Alur Dom

A staple Sunday breakfast in many Bengali households, “luchi” with “alur dom” or “luchi” with “ghugni” is available in every nook and cranny of Kolkata’s streets. This deep-fried flatbread served with spicy potato curry or chickpea stew is a perfect introduction to Bengali cuisine.

Panta Bhaat

As summer approaches, many Bengali households opt for “panta bhaat” over deep-fried options. This simple dish features pre-cooked rice soaked overnight or for a few hours, served with side accompaniments like chillies, onion or “posto” fritters, and perhaps a fried egg. Though seemingly straightforward, its flavor profile promises to be a delightful surprise, turning it into your go-to comfort food.

Gola Roti

Another breakfast staple, “gola roti” is a modified Bengali pancake made with wheat flour, fresh veggies, and spices. Some variations even include an egg. Enjoy this cozy breakfast without any side dish or pair it with a touch of ketchup.

Indulge in these tantalizing Bengali breakfast options that promise flavor explosions with every bite.