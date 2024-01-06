T20 WC: Bangladesh get their arch rivals in group stage

The International Cricket Council has fixed the slot of 20 teams for the group stage in the next edition of the T20 World Cup to be hosted by West Indies and USA in June next.

The teams have been divided into four groups, and each group contains five teams.

According to the draw, India and Pakistan have been kept in Group A, England and Australia in Group B, and West Indies, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group C.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will participate from Group D in the tournament where they will face their arch rivals Sri Lanka as well as mighty South Africa.

The Daily Telegraph, a British daily, reported that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will offer another competitive match in the upcoming T20 World Cup from Group D following the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.

Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and USA.

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman.

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.

Group D: Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal.