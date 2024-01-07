Sheikh Hasina casts vote, confident about winning election

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College in the capital on Sunday morning.

She was accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed Putul and sister Sheikh Rehana.

Sheikh Hasina came to the polling centre before 7:55am amid tight security. Putul also voted there.

Dhaka City College centre falls under Dhaka-10 constituency comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market and Kalabagan thanas.

Dhalywood actor Ferdous Ahmed who is contesting the polls on the Awami League ticket from Dhaka-10 constituency welcomed the premier at the centre.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, said that there were so many obstacles and hurdles, but the people of the country have been cautious about their voting rights, and election was urgently necessary.

“We have more work ahead of us. We want to complete them. We hope the boat will win and once again we can form government with the support of the people and materialise the status of a developing country that we have got,” she said.

She said that she has faith in people.

“I am definitely optimistic because the people of the country are with me. Inshallah we will win,” she said flashing a victory sign.