MP-elect Shakib shifts his focus back to cricket

A day after being elected as the Member of Parliament for the first time, Shakib Al Hasan turned up at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket in Mirpur of the capital on Monday as he gears up for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), starting on January 19.

Shakib, still an all format captain of Bangladesh, earned a landslide victory in Magura-1 constituency to be elected as MP, reports BSS.

With “Boat symbol” as an Awami League candidate he pulled 1,85,388 votes. His nearest candidate Advocate Rezaul Hasan of Bangladesh Congress got 45,933 votes.

But he didn’t stay long at Magura after the elections as his first challenge is to prove his fitness after recovering from the finger injury, sustained during the World Cup.

He was ruled out of the home and away series against New Zealand because of this injury.

He was seen to enter into the indoor facilities of Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Monday afternoon.

Before his entrance, his childhood mentor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim also entered to the indoor facilities.

Shakib worked with Fahim regarding his batting in the midst of the World Cup. It is believed he would further work with Fahim to get rid of the technical glitches that hampered his batting of late.