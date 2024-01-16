BNP searching for dark ways to assume power: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said BNP did not participate in the January 7 election in fear of defeat and has been searching for dark ways to assume power being rejected by the people time and again.

“They know they are boycotted by the people. That is why, they don’t want to take part in the election. So, they are searching for different ways to go to reign power by destroying the electoral process. They are now looking for the ways of darkness bypassing the path of light which is election,” she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing expatriate Awami League leaders and activists at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Sheikh Hasina asked the expatriates to stay alert against conspiracies saying that the plots are still being hatched.

“They (BNP-Jamaat clique) are now demanding to cancel the election,” she said.

Referring to 2008 parliamentary election, the premier said the BNP-Jamaat alliance got only 30 seats while the AL alone bagged 233 seats.

“Since then, they don’t want any election. They have been setting fire on buses, launches, trains and burning people to death. The more they have been doing terrorist activities and arson violence, the more the people reject them,” she said.